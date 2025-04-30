Pahalgam attack: Indian students at Harvard protest Pakistani delegates' visit, urge US to revoke their visas

Washington, DC [US], April 30 : Protesting the upcoming visit of Pakistani delegates to the campus, Indian students at the Harvard Kennedy School have written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio requesting him to revoke the visas of Pakistani officials in the aftermath of the recent "faith-based massacre" in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people.

Pakistani delegates have to attend the Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard University.

"We are students at Harvard Kennedy School, deeply disturbed by the recent targeted terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, on April 22, 2025. Survivors confirm that attackers demanded religious identification and recitation of Islamic prayersthose who failed or identified as Hindu were killed. This was not an indiscriminate act of violenceit was a faith-based massacre," Indian students Surabhi Tomar and Abhishek Chaudhari wrote the letter on behalf of concerned students at Harvard University to Rubio.

"Even more troubling is the response from Pakistani state officials. While the Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued perfunctory condolences, other leaders have simultaneously issued veiled threats toward India and reaffirmed their support for Kashmiri insurgents, the ideological and logistical base for LeT," the letter added.

The students noted that "despite this, senior Pakistani government figures, some directly tied to these statements, are scheduled to attend the Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard University. These include Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and others representing institutions complicit in ideologically or materially enabling religiously motivated terrorism."

"Senator Rubio, we respectfully urge you to recommend that the US State Department revoke the visas of all Pakistani officials travelling to the United States for this conference," the letter added.

Further, in another letter to the leaders of Harvard, the students affirmed that "Harvard has always stood for equity, global justice, and human dignity. In recent years, the university has taken meaningful stances in support of communities affected by racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hatred."

"We now ask for the same clarity, courage, and compassion for Hindu and Indian students grieving the targeted killing of members of their faith. We request you to take a stance against Hinduphobia," it added.

