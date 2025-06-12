"Pahalgam attack is only recent example of cross-border terrorism": MEA on US calling Pakistan counter-terror partner

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday strongly criticized Pakistan for its continued support to terrorism, calling the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam "the recent example of cross-border terrorism."

During the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal recalled how one of the conspirators of 26/11, Tahawwur Rana, was recently extradited from the US to India and also mentioned how Osama bin Laden was given shelter in Pakistan.

When asked how India views the American statements that Pakistan can be a partner when it comes to counterterror cooperation, he responded, "See the record of Pakistan, of what Pakistan actually is very clear, we all know Pahalgam's attack is only a recent example of cross-border terrorism. I would remind you that only recently, the conspirator, one of the conspirators of 26/11, Tahawwur Rana, was extradited from the United States to India. Obviously, none of us has forgotten that Pakistan gave shelter to Osama bin Laden. It is significant that the person and you would be aware that Dr Shakil Afridi, who helped locate Osama bin Laden, is still imprisoned by the Pakistani military."

His remarks came after the United States Central Command (Centcom) commander, Army General Michael Kurilla, on Wednesday called Pakistan a "phenomenal partner in the world of counter-terrorism," Dawn reported. During a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday, General Kurilla outlined that Pakistan has apprehended several "high-value" IS-K operatives, Dawn reported. He made the remarks in response to the question about the situation on the Afghan border with Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is not a conflict between India and Pakistan but a response to the threat of terrorism in Brussels. He reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and not yielding to the nuclear blackmail.

When asked about the India-Pakistan conflict during the joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, Jaishankar responded, "I'd like you to understand this is not a conflict between two states per se. This is actually a response to the threat and the practice of terrorism. So, I would urge you to make it. Don't think of it as India or Pakistan; think of it as India-terroristan. You will then appreciate it."

He asserted that terrorism is a "shared and interconnected challenge" for the international community. He emphasised that it is important to have strong international cooperation on the matter.

"We strongly believe that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In that context, it is also essential that we never yield to nuclear blackmail. This is a shared and interconnected challenge for the global community, and it is imperative that there is strong international cooperation and understanding on the matter," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor