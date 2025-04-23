Pahalgam Attack: Trump, Putin, and Global Leaders Express Solidarity with India

Attack on tourist in Pahalgam by terrorist has put not only India but whole world in shock. On Tuesday afternoon horrific terrorist attack took place in which 27 tourists visiting Pahalgam in Kashmir are reported to have been killed in the attack. Following the attack PM modi has cut short his Saudi tour and headed back to India, according to sources it is said that he will be holding meeting. US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the global leaders who have condemned the horrific terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. This attack is perhaps the deadliest attack in the valley after the Pulwama attack in 2019. Among those killed are 2 foreign nationals and 2 local nationals. US President Donald Trump said that America stands firmly with India against terrorism.

US President Donald Trump posts, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!"

Russian President Putin also condemned the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir. He said that please accept the condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He said that there is no justification for this brutal crime. The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for this attack. On his visit to India, US Vice President JD Vance expressed his condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He wrote on X that, Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Saudi Arabia, said that those behind this attack will be brought to justice. He wrote on X that they (terrorists) will not be spared! His nefarious agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unwavering and it will be even stronger."