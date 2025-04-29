"Pahalgam attack worst since 26/11," says India's Deputy Permananent Representative to the UN

New York [US], April 29 : India strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as the worst civilian attack since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Delivering India's statement at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN) at the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative of India Yojna Patel, said, "The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society."

She emphasised that India, with its history of facing cross-border terrorism, recognises the profound scars such acts leave on societies over time.

Ambassador Patel also acknowledged the strong and unequivocal support shown by the international community in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

She stated, "India deeply appreciates and values the strong, unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a testimony to the international community's zero tolerance for terrorism."

She noted that the collective condemnation and solidarity reflect a growing global consensus that terrorism must be confronted with determination and unity.

Drawing attention to international obligations, Patel stressed the importance of accountability in counter-terrorism efforts. She said, "As the UN Security Council in its statement has said, perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice."

Referring to the universality of terrorism's consequences, she added, "Acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomever committed."

Patel reiterated India's firm position that no justification for terrorism can be accepted under any circumstance, and that comprehensive accountability is essential for justice and deterrence.

Focusing on victim-centred initiatives, Patel welcomed the establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association. She stated, "The establishment of the Victims of Terrorism Association is a significant step in this regard. It will create a structured, safe space for victims to be heard and supported."

Highlighting the need to place victims at the core of global counter-terrorism strategies, she emphasised, "India believes that initiatives like VoTAN are essential to strengthening the global response to terrorism, ensuring that victims remain at the centre of our collective efforts."

Patel pointed out that victim-centric mechanisms like VoTAN would empower those affected and ensure that their voices guide international efforts against terrorism.

During her remarks, Patel also addressed the misuse of the United Nations platform by a particular delegation. Without naming Pakistan, she said, "It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India."

Highlighting recent developments, she pointed to a public admission that has been widely reported. Patel said, "The whole world has heard Pakistan's defence minister, Khwaja Asif, admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview." She stated that this confession simply reaffirmed what has been evident to the global community.

Patel further added, "This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state, fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region." Concluding her statement, she called on the international community to respond appropriately to these realities. "The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add."

