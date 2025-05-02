Pahalgam killings shaken our collective conscience: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 2 : The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, on Friday strongly condemned the Pahalgam killings, saying they have shaken India's collective conscience.

However, he emphasised that the attack has only strengthened India's resolve to fight cross-border terrorism. Verma stated that the Pahalgam killings have made India's determination firmer never to allow the perpetrators of these attacks and their backers to succeed in their designs.

"These killings have shaken our collective conscience. But they have only made our resolve stronger to fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism to its end. It has made our determination firmer never to allow the perpetrators of these attacks and their backers to ever succeed in their designs", Verma said while speaking at a remembrance ceremony of the Pahalgam victims.

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh held a solemn remembrance ceremony to pay tributes to the memory of those who lost their lives in the brutal terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, India.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma was joined by the Ambassador of Nepal in Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari, in paying tributes to the victims.

Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Bangladesh participated in large numbers and offered their condolences.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC.

The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

