Pahalgam terror attack: Envoys briefed on "fight against terrorism"

New Delhi [India], April 25 : The envoys of the US, Israel and Spain arrived at the South Block office of the Ministry of External Affairs here on Friday. While speaking to the media, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar called the Pahalgam terror attack a "watershed moment" and said that discussions were held on areas of mutual concern that have to do with the fight against terrorism.

While speaking to media, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar said, ""We extended our condolences for the terrible attack that happened here. This is a watershed moment. We stand with India; it's a very important moment. And of course, we discussed things of mutual concern that have to do both with fight against terrorism and also how to enhance cooperation. We have a great cooperation, we are great partners. We are looking forward for more cooperation both bilaterally, regionally and globally."

The US Charge d'Affaires (CDA) Jorgan K Andrews was seen leaving the office of the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block.

The Ambassador of Spain was also seen at the Ministry's office.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had briefed ambassadors of select countries based in New Delhi, including Germany, Japan, Poland, the UK, and Russia, on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Top diplomats from the United States, the European Union, Italy, Qatar, Japan, China, Russia, Germany, and France, among others, were seen arriving at the Ministry of External Affairs located in South Block in the national capital.

Foreign Secretary Misri briefed the envoys from G20 countries, including those from China and Canada in a meeting that lasted for 30 minutes according to sources.

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict. It has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over 50 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination, The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor