Pahalgam terror attack: Muslim World League condemns "heinous crime"

Mecca [Saudi Arabia], April 23 : The Muslim World League (MWL) on Wednesday condemned the "heinous" terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which over 25 people were killed and several others were injured.

The statement issued by the MWL's General Secretariat said, "The MWL affirmed its stance- and that of the entire Islamic world- rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, and rejecting any attempt to associate it with any religion or culture. It extended its condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and expressed wishes for a swift recovery for the injured."

The MWL's General Secretariat also noted the contents of the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit of "His Excellency the Prime Minister of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically its reference to this horrific attack."

The statement expressed a strong condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and rejected any attempt to associate them with any race, religion or culture. It also praised the "pivotal Saudi-Indian cooperation in combating terrorism and its financing, condemning cross-border terrorism, while advocating to dismantle its infrastructure and bring its perpetrators to justice."

Earlier, the countries of the Arab world had condemned the heinous terror attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

