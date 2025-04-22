Pahalgam Terror Attack: US President Donald Trump Offers Condolences, Pledges Full Support to India

US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences on Tuesday following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, offering full support to India in its fight against terrorism. Trump described the attack as deeply disturbing and extended his sympathies to the victims. He also voiced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, stating that the United States stands strong with India in the face of terrorism. "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US Vice President JD Vance also extended his condolences, saying, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he wrote on X.

The attack, which killed 16 people, mostly tourists, also left at least 10 injured. The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire at a popular meadow near Pahalgam. The incident is being described as the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday night to review the security situation in Kashmir following the assault.