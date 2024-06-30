Pak: 10-year-old boy raped, video goes viral on social media

Muzaffargarh [Pakistan], June 30 : A disturbing case has rocked Muzaffargarh, where a 10-year-old boy was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a perpetrator who recorded and circulated objectionable videos on social media, Dawn reported.

The incident, reported from Jatoi tehsil's Bet Mirhazar Khan area, has prompted swift police action and sparked widespread concern over child safety and digital exploitation.

According to authorities at Bet Mirhazar Khan police station, the suspect lured the young victim to a tubewell under false pretences of bathing, where the assault occurred and was filmed. These videos were later used to coerce and blackmail the child, highlighting the vulnerability of minors to online predators, according to Dawn.

Local police have registered a case against the suspect and are actively pursuing his arrest. This case underscores the growing prevalence of sexual crimes against children and the alarming trend of using social media platforms to perpetrate such offences, as reported by Dawn.

In a separate incident near the Swabi-Haripur district boundary, police have apprehended two individuals accused of assaulting a young girl. The victim, identified as a relative of the suspects from Haripur district, underwent a medical examination at Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Shahmansoor, confirming the assault, Dawn reported.

SHO Jihad Khan of Utla police station confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the accused based on the victim's statement recorded before a magistrate. The suspects, Itikhar Khan and Sirtaj Khan, are currently facing legal proceedings.

These incidents highlight the urgent need for enhanced protection of minors and swift justice for victims of sexual violence. They emphasize the crucial role of community vigilance and effective law enforcement in safeguarding vulnerable individual citizens, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor