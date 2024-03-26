Pak: 47,000 sacks of wheat worth PKR 800 mn go missing from warehouse in Sindh

Khairpur [Pakistan], March 26 : As many as 47,000 wheat sacks worth Pakistan currency (PKR) 800 million which were produced by the Sindh government, have gone missing from the government's warehouse in Sindh's Khairpur district, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking action on the matter, the Sindh Food Department has suspended three food officers. The suspended officials include the district food controller in Khairpur, food supervisor in charge and food inspector.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that this is not the first time that wheat stocked at the government warehouses in Sindh has vanished.

In 2022, thousands of metric tons of wheat vanished from Sindh government warehouses in Naushehro Feroze, ARY News reported.

On March 20, the Sindh cabinet decided to set the wheat procurement target at 900,000 tonnes.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers - Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sardar Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Lanjar, Mohammad Bux Mahar, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Zulfiqar Shah, Advisors- Babal Khan Bahyo, Ehsan Mazari, Najmi Alam, Advisors, new Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Advocate General, Prosecutor General, and others.

