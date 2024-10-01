Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border reopens after tribal clashes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 1 : The major Afghanistan- Pakistan border crossing at Kharlachi in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was opened on Tuesday after being closed for nine days following clashes between tribal communities near the border area, as reported by Geo News.

The closure of this key border crossing caused great trouble for the residents as essential items such as food commodities, medicines, fuel and other necessities had been exhausted thereby creating problems for the local population.

The clashes took place between the tribes in central Kurram and tribes in the Balishkhel areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which intensified as the violence spread to other areas like Pewar, Teri Mangal and Kanj Alizai which are close to major routes connecting Afghanistan to Pakistan.

Elders belonging to the Turi-Bangash tribes had called for immediate action from the authorities to resolve the issue amicably.

Geo News noted that the police authorities said the clashes between rival tribes had stopped and peace was restored in the area. To ensure protection, security forces and police personnel were deployed at key positions. It was observed that after days of deadly clashes, the warring tribes had agreed to a ceasefire earlier as well that lasted for about a month.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi said that at least 60 people had died in the locality of Parachinar and dozens of others were injured as a result of violence erupting again in the region. The governor's remarks came about a week after the second round of clashes began over the construction of trenches and continued unabated for multiple days.

The tribes have been warring due to a land dispute between them which had witnessed armed clashes in August that resulted in 50 casualties and wounded 226 others. This was followed by a two-month ceasefire after intervention from authorities. Police had said that the recent clashes at various places resulted in the closure of the Peshawar-Parachinar road. Due to the closure of roads and markets, people were facing severe difficulties in accessing basic necessities and services, as noted by Geo News.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud had said measures were being taken to reopen routes and establish permanent peace by preventing the clashes with the help of the tribes' elders and jirga (assembly of tribal leaders).

Meanwhile, separate jirgas of different tribes were convened that discussed ways and means to effect a ceasefire and restore lasting peace in the region.

According to Geo News, tribal leaders Jalal Bangash, Engr Hamid Hussain, Member of the National Assembly and parliamentary leader of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Malik Zaman Hussain among others had said that no one would benefit from the ongoing conflict and that a trivial issue between two families escalated into violent clashes due to the negligence of the administration and other responsible authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor