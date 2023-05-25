Pak: After Asad Umar, Islamabad HC orders release of Imran Khan's party leader Ejaz Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 25 : The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ejaz Chaudhry declaring his arrest under 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) as unlawful, reported ARY News.

This comes after Asad Umar, the secretary general of PTI, was released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. However, shortly after leaving the jail, he held a press conference at the National Press Club and announced his resignation from all party positions.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard Ejaz Chaudhry's appeal against his 3MPO arrest.

Following the cancellation of Ejaz Chaudhry's arrest, the Islamabad High Court commanded that he be released right away. It should be mentioned that Ejaz Chaudhry was taken into custody for encouraging violent protests and was also charged with attacking government installations, reported the Pakistani news channel.

Amid the Pakistan army crackdown after May 9 violence by PTI workers, who attacked and torched sensitive defence installations, Imran Khan's party leaders are quitting.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party saying he has decided "to take a break from politics."

"In my earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned the 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from the party position and parting ways with Imran Khan," tweeted Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari also announced her decision to quit PTI and politics recently.

Mazari's announcement came after incidents in Pakistan on May 9 and 10 which she strongly condemned. She announced, "From today onwards, I am no longer a part of PTI or any political party."

Shireen Mazari expressed her commitment to her children and her mother and stressed that they are her top priority at this time, ARY News reported.

Shireen Mazari has been arrested multiple times since the May 9 incidents. After the court ordered her release, She was taken away in a Vigo without a number plate, Dawn reported. Mazari was presented by the police in court in a case related to inciting party supporters in Kharian on May 9.

Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was arrested on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After Khan's arrest, the PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), however later granted interim bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in eight cases registered against him until June 8 related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March, ARY News reported.

