Pak anti-terrorism court acquits workers from Imran Khan's party in May 9 riots case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 : An Anti-terrorism court has acquitted all 18 accused, including the workers of Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the May 9 riots case over lack of evidence, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the defendants were charged with obstructing the Torkham Road, causing property damage, and damaging an Anti-Narcotics Force vehicle during a protest in Landi Kotal on May 9.

All 18 defendants have been ruled not guilty by the court, which found "no evidence" against them.

Judge Muhammad Iqbal of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court delivered the decision.

According to ARY News, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) administration had earlier written to Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to propose the creation of a judicial panel to look into the May 9 riots.

The letter stated that the commission should be headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Peshawar HC.

The arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, on May 9 resulted in violent clashes across the nation. As a result, the protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman's arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order, ARY News reported.

Army posts, including the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore, came under attack during the rallies held by PTI workers.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a Pakistan investigative agency submitted a supplementary challan in the Toshakhana case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, reported ARY News.

A list of the 24 witnesses in the case is included in the challan that was filed with Special Judge Central. According to the FIA challan, there is hard evidence in the Toshakhana case against the founder of the PTI and his spouse.

The challenger said that the evidence demonstrated that the husband and wife had allegedly used corruption and criminal ways to obtain financial benefits, and that the "former premier acquired Bulgarian necklace at lower rate from Toshakhana by using his position."

