Pak: Armed men abduct 12 Quetta labourers, set machinery ablaze

Quetta [Pakistan], September 29 : Over 12 labourers of a private construction company were abducted and their firm was set ablaze by a group of armed men in the Musa Khel area of Quetta in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to district administration officials, the abducted workers include drivers and labourers. The incident occurred in the Taiser Isot area of Musa Khel.

However, the Deputy Commissioner has refuted such reports, claiming that the workers rushed to nearby areas to save their lives and later returned to the company site.

Earlier, some unidentified gunmen gunned down seven labourers in Khudabadan - a locality in Panjgur District - Balochistan.

The labourers, originally from Punjab, were staying in a workers' quarter when some unidentified armed men stormed the quarter and opened fire, killing them on the spot, as reported by ARY News.

Earlier, seven labourers from Multan were killed late Saturday night in a terrorist attack in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town in Balochistan, as reported by Dawn.

The victims were identified as Sajid, Shafiq, Fayyaz, Iftikhar, Salman, Khalid, and Allah Wasia. They labourers were attacked while sleeping in the same room of the house where they were working.

According to the police, armed men stormed the site and opened fire with automatic weapons, indiscriminately targeting the workers.

"Seven labourers were killed on the spot and another was injured in the firing," Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said.

Police and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot and the victims were transported to the district hospital for immediate care, as reported by Dawn.

"All the labourers who lost their lives in the firing belong to the Shujabad area of Multan and Abu Bakr brought them to Panjgur for the construction of his house," Panjgur SSP Fazil Shah Bokhari confirmed. "It is a terrorist attack," he added, noting that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

