Pak: Army deployment, firing reported in Mir Ali as residents protest ongoing violence

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] December 18 : A fresh wave of violence has gripped the Mir Ali region of North Waziristan, triggering fear, injuries, and widespread disruption to civilian life, according to a post shared by PTM Holland on X.

The post claimed that the situation echoed a "painful and bloody" episode for the local population, with civilians, including women and children, reportedly injured and domestic animals also affected amid the chaos.

PTM Holland stated that the incident has resulted in significant financial and personal losses for residents, leaving the community engulfed in fear, grief, and anxiety. In response to what it described as "continuous atrocities, violence and insecurity," large numbers of people reportedly took to the streets in Mir Ali to stage peaceful protests, demanding an end to violence and harassment of civilians.

According to the post, protesters asserted that ordinary citizens would no longer tolerate insecurity and warned that demonstrations would continue until "real, lasting and civil peace" is established in North Waziristan, with effective protection of people's lives, property, and dignity. The demonstrators emphasised that the people of the region do not seek war or instability but instead demand peace, justice, and a dignified life.

PTM Holland rejected the portrayal of North Waziristan as a "danger zone," questioning why, despite the risks faced by civilians, the region is allegedly safe for "generals, contractors and war businesses." The post argued that the real threats to the population stem from bombings, explosives, checkpoints, drone attacks, and what it termed "fake operations," rather than from the civilians themselves.

The post further stated that the pursuit of political and legal rights should not be treated as a crime, alleging that silencing civilians and waging violence against them under the banner of "peace" is the real injustice. Reiterating the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement's stance, PTM Holland claimed that PTM does not advocate violence, but instead stands for "life, honour, justice and the constitution."

PTM Holland(slang for "free of cost" or "at someone else's expense") said that army forces had entered Mir Ali, and according to information cited in the post, weapons were being used freely. It further claimed that following a loud explosion, heavy firing erupted in the area and was continuing at the time of posting, severely affecting public life and spreading fear and chaos among residents.

The post concluded by stating that the struggle for rights and justice would continue, urging people not to remain silent or afraid, and asserting that the land and rights belong to the local population.

