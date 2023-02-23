Pak: Baloch minister accused of Barkhan triple murder arrested

Pakistani police arrested Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communication Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in his alleged connection with the murder of three people, whose bodies were found in the well in the Barkhan district. ARY News reported.

Police took Khetran in custody as he was accused of murdering those three people, Spokesperson said as the protesters continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day in Quetta demanding justice.

Responding to the Barkhan triple murder incident, Provincial Minister stated that baseless propaganda is being hatched against him, he has been in Quetta for the past 10 days and was challenged to find a private jail or a cell in his area, according to vernacular media Urdu Point.

The protesters, who have staged a sit-in along with the three bodies at the Fayyaz Sumbal Chowk, have demanded a case be registered against Khetran, he should be removed from the ministry, and the five people in captivity be recovered.

Muhammad Marri, the man whose three family members were murdered, has accused Khetran of keeping his five other family members in a "private jail".

In the latest development of the Barkhan case, the post-mortem examination of a girl, whose bullet-ridden body was found in a well, was conducted and it was found that she was killed after being sexually assaulted.

Police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz revealed that a girl, aged 17 or 18, was sexually assaulted and tortured. She further said that three bullets were shot into the head of the girl, adding that acid was thrown on the face and neck to hide the identity.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Pakistani police raided the houses of the Provincial Minister for Construction and Communications.

As per the police, the police searched all parts of the house including the guest room. The police spokesperson also said that the roads leading to Khetran's house in Quetta's Patel Bagh had been sealed, adding that the raid was carried out to recover Khan Muhammad Marri's five children.

"These are the bodies of my wife and two sons who were kept in a private jail in Haji Kot for the last four years," Marri said, identifying them as his 40-year-old wife Granaz, and sons Muhammad Anwar (22) and Abdul Qadir (15).

On the other hand, Balochistan Bar Council boycotted court proceedings today as a protest against the murders. A member of the bar council, Rahib Buledi, said that the lawyers will not appear in the courts today.

Moreover, a tribal council has been convened to discuss the Barkhan incident today at 5 pm by Senator Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai at the Aiwan-e-Qalat in Quetta.

A spokesperson of the Aiwan-e-Qalat said that the heads of Baloch and Pashtun tribes would participate in the council, according to Geo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor