Pak: Baloch Raj Aajoi Sangar claims responsibility for 14 attacks on political party offices ahead of general elections

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 4 : The Baloch Raj Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an alliance of several Baloch 'pro-independence' groups, claimed responsibility for 14 attacks on political party offices and personnel in different parts of Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch Raj Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) attacked political party offices arguing that the people of Balochistan have boycotted the Pakistani elections, and the organisation will continue to target them until they stop their political activities.

The BRAS spokesperson said that the 'sarmachars' (freedom fighters) targeted the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) offices in Manguchar at 8 pm.

Additionally, in another attack in the same district, they targeted the mess hall of Pakistani security forces, causing casualties and damage to the 'enemy', he said, according to The Balochistan Post.

In Kech, the 'sarmachars' targeted a security checkpoint of the Pakistani forces in the Tajaban area and killed at least two soldiers, injuring several others.

Moreover, they also targeted another security checkpoint in the Kolwah area, causing heavy losses to the "enemy". They further attacked a camp of the Pakistani forces in Hoshap using grenade launchers, destroying a significant portion of it, The Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, they also targeted a security checkpoint of Pakistani forces located on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

The BRAS highlighted that in Quetta, its fighters targeted a so-called election office on Magsi Stop on the Eastern Bypass with a hand grenade.

In a similar attack, they targeted another election office in the same area in the evening, according to The Balochistan Post.

They further said that the BRAS fighters attacked the residence of former "puppet" Home Minister and Muslim League N candidate Shoaib Nosherwani in a grenade attack, adding that his residence was being used as his makeshift election office.

Nosherwani served as home minister to the Balochistan government at the time of Nawab Akbar Bugti's killing and since then, he has been part of the so-called elections to further the 'oppression and occupation' of Balochistan, they added.

In Kalat, the 'sarmachars' hit a PPP election office in the Mughalzai area.

Furthermore, in Mashkay, BRAS attacked a camp of Pakistani security forces, causing material damage and fatalities to the 'enemy'.

In another attack in Mashkay's Ogaar region, they caused severe losses to the Pakistani forces, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In Kilkor, Panjgoor, the 'sarmachars' targeted the security checkpoint of Pakistani forces located in the vicinity of the water supply tank.

The BRAS spokesperson emphasised that the group has clearly stated that they do not accept the so-called general elections imposed on Balochistan by the Pakistani state.

He added that these elections are another tool to further entrench the 'occupation' of Balochistan, emphasising that, like all the other propaganda tactics of the Pakistani state, it will thwart this tactic with the help of the people of Balochistan.

The spokesperson also made it clear that its fighters try to avoid or minimise any damage to the general public during such attacks, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group further appealed to the general public to stay safe in their homes and avoid going out to election rallies or offices.

Moreover, they promised to continue such attacks ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor