Pak: Balochistan CM, Interior Minister hold high-level meeting on Quetta railway blast

Quetta [Pakistan], November 11 : Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi led a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat to discuss the province's law and order situation following the recent blast incident at Quetta railway station. A preliminary report was also presented and discussed in the meeting, ARY News reported.

A devastating blast at Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday claimed at least 26 lives and injured 62 others, according to local authorities and hospital officials, Dawn reported.

It was decided in the meeting that decisive steps would be taken with full force to crush the terrorists and intelligence-based operations would be expanded to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-state elements, as per ARY News.

Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government would provide all possible support to the Balochistan government to deal with terrorism. He also announced to provide resources to Balochistan on a priority basis.

Further, the leaders expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and stated that "the war against terrorism is the war of every Pakistani citizen."

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi assured Chief Minister Bugti that the federal government will provide comprehensive support to maintain peace and eliminate terrorism from the province.

Speaking on this occasion, the Balochistan chief minister said that "more efforts are being taken to ensure law and order situation, and reiterated that a handful of elements are involved in terrorist activities in the province which would be rooted out in every way."

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Shahab Ali Shah, IG Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari and other high officials including Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat also attended the meeting.

According to a Provincial health department spokesperson, Wasim Baig the death toll increased to 26 after two persons succumbed to their injuries while 62 others were injured in the explosion.

An 'emergency' has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the "injured were being provided with medical aid."

Notably, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

