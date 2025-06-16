Pak: Balochistan faces alarming child malnutrition crisis amid government neglect and corruption

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 16 : Balochistan is facing a dangerously escalating child malnutrition crisis that, if left unchecked, could develop into a full-scale humanitarian disaster. A large number of children in Balochistan are suffering from severe food shortages, poverty, inadequate healthcare facilities, and a lack of clean drinking water, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

According to available data, over 75 per cent of children in Balochistan suffer from malnutrition and stunting (low height for age), while only 25 per cent have access to sufficient food. The root causes include widespread poverty and unemployment, which prevent millions of families from meeting their daily nutritional needs, TBP reported.

The situation is worsened by the near absence or dysfunction of primary healthcare centres in rural areas, and the consumption of contaminated water that contributes to stomach diseases and worsens nutritional deficiencies. The Balochistan government and local authorities' lack of attention has allowed the crisis to spiral out of control, as reported by TBP.

Data shows that every second child in Balochistan faces nutritional deficiency. Nutrition surveys across all 36 districts reveal widespread malnutrition. Experts explain that severe malnutrition manifests in two forms: acute malnutrition, where children appear thin and wasted and suffer in the early stages, and chronic malnutrition, which causes permanent stunting of height and brain development, an irreversible condition that can only be managed, not cured, TBP reported.

Children born with complications require hospitalisation, as nutritional supplementation alone cannot save them. Furthermore, only 75.3 per cent of the population has access to clean water, aggravating the situation further, the TBP report highlighted.

Previously, with World Bank support, screening and nutritional aid programs operated in seven districts - Nushki, Kharan, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Kohlu, Sibi, and Panjgur - but these initiatives have now ceased. Medical professionals warn that malnourished children not only suffer from stunted growth but also have weakened immune systems, making them vulnerable to diseases like measles, which can be deadly. These children require special treatment protocols due to their low weight and developmental delays, TBP report noted.

Balochistan has been under a declared nutrition emergency since 2018, but due to a lack of funding, the nutrition department continues to wait for grants to combat the crisis effectively. Funding shortages present major challenges for authorities trying to respond, TBP report highlighted.

Corruption within the Balochistan health department is cited as a key factor exacerbating this crisis. Although significant funds have been allocated for combating diseases such as malaria, polio, and typhoid, ongoing corruption and political instability have hindered effective implementation, further deteriorating the health situation in Balochistan, as cited by TBP report.

