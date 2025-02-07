Pak-based terror groups hold rally in PoJK, highlighting ongoing terrorism

Rawalakot [PoJK], February 7: Pakistan-based terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), were reportedly present at an event in Rawalakot, a town in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), as reported by JKTV Live.

The event, held at the Shaheed Sabir Stadium, was marked by themes of 'Kashmir Solidarity' and 'Al Aqsa Flood,' the latter referring to Hamas's military operations in Gaza, the JKTV Live reported.

The gathering featured members of various Pakistan-based terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), both of which are designated as terrorist organizations by the United Nations, the US, and several European nations. This event is seen as a demonstration of Pakistan's continued support for armed groups operating in the Kashmir region and its broader role in fostering anti-India rhetoric and violence, as reported by local media outlet JKTV Live.

According to JKTV Live, most of the people who attended the event were strangers and not from PoJK.

The event's themes included a strong focus on the Kashmir cause, an issue that Pakistan has historically championed, particularly through its annual observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day every February 5.

This event highlights how terror groups operate openly in the region, with Pakistan providing a platform for militant organizations to rally under the guise of Kashmir solidarity, further destabilizing the area.

Recently, Tasleema Akhter, a political activist from the Kashmir Valley, strongly criticized Pakistan's hypocrisy. She described Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day as a "facade" used to divert attention from its active sponsorship of terrorism and destabilization efforts in the region.

In a separate incident, political activist from Jammu and Kashmir, Javed Beigh, has strongly condemned Pakistan's annual Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, describing it as a self-serving propaganda event that offers no real significance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

This incident further underscores Pakistan's controversial role in supporting terror groups under the guise of championing Kashmiri rights, while simultaneously facilitating terrorism that destabilizes the region. While Pakistan presents itself as a defender of Kashmiri people, its alignment with internationally designated terrorist organizations raises serious questions about its true objectives.

