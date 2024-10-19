Pak BNP-M leader questions author, need of secrecy in constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 : Balochistan National Party (Mengal) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal asked why the proposed constitutional amendments were being kept a secret and asked who was the author of these amends, ARY News reported.

The BNP-M leader while talking to the media said, that with the draft of proposed amendments being shared in bits and pieces, there would be no example of such type of democracy in the world, ARY News reported.

He said, all out efforts being made for passage of the constitutional amendment.

"What is the emergency that is necessitating a secret amendment in the constitution within night," ARY News quoted Mengal as saying.

"What are these amendments, why making them public is shameful for the rulers," he asked. "We didn't become part of such amends, nor will become a participant now," Baloch leader said.

"I was out of the country when contacted, seeking support in passage of the amendments," he said. "I told them, I am jobless," ARY News Mengal.

"Our two Senate members have been intimidated on telephone," Mengal added, as per ARY News.

Earlier in the day, senior lawyers from Balochistan have opposed the proposed 26th constitutional amendment and warned of country-wide protests if the Shehbaz Sharif led government does not withdraw its decision to table the legislation in the parliament, Dawn reported.

Speaking at the joint press conference, Lawyers' Joint Action Committee, Baloch leaders said the Constitution was a social contract, and the public should have the authority to decide changes being made to it.

Former President of Supreme Court Bar Association Ali Ahmed Kurd, Pakistan Bar Council's Rahib Ahmed Buledi and Balochistan Bar Association president Muhammad Afzal Harifal addressed the media. They said lawyers had consistently raised their voices against dictators and martial law "even when political parties remained silent".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor