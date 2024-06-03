Pak: Child molester receives 5-year jail term

Rawalpindi [Pakistan] June 3 : A child molester in Fatehjang was sentenced to five years in jail, accompanied by a fine of PKR 50,000, by Additional Sessions Judge Umer Rasheed. The verdict followed the prosecution's successful establishment of charges against the perpetrator, Dawn reported.

The case, initiated by the father of the victim, was registered by Fatehjang police under sections 377 and 511 of the PPC.

After thorough deliberation and testimonies from both the complainant and the victim, the court pronounced the sentence.

Additionally, the verdict stipulated that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of imprisonment. Consequently, the convict was remanded to the district prison, according to Dawn.

In a separate development, two drug peddlers faced legal consequences in Attock. In the first case, the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) sentenced Hunar Mohammad to nine years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of PKR 80,000 for drug trafficking. Hunar Mohammad was apprehended by Attock Saddar Police last year while selling hashish in Sheenbagh area.

Similarly, another drug peddler, Shehryar Ali Khan, was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined PKR 80,000 by a special CNS court. Khan, a resident of Formuli, was arrested by Rangoo Police in December 2023 after hashish was recovered from his possession.

Both convicts pleaded guilty in light of witness statements, leading to their respective sentences and fines.

In recent times, Pakistan has grappled with rampant street crime, robberies, drug-related offences, and encounters with law enforcement. Street criminals operate with impunity, targeting citizens in broad daylight outside banks, amidst traffic snarls, and within bustling markets, resorting to violence when faced with resistance, Dawn reported.

