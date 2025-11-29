Pak: Civil society protests planned as 123 trees uprooted for Nasser Bagh development

Lahore [Pakistan], November 29 : The transplantation of 123 trees and dismantling of historic fountains and ponds at the British-era Nasser Bagh for an underground parking facility has sparked strong backlash from Lahore's civil society and residents. Several activists and students plan to stage a protest on December 2 against what they call an assault on the city's green heritage, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the project, titled Provision of Underground Parking Facility at Nasser Bagh, Lahore, costing PKR 1.63 billion, is being executed by the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (Tepa), a subsidiary of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Tepa has staunchly defended the initiative, asserting that the uprooted trees were carefully transplanted under the supervision of horticulture experts. The agency claims the project aims to ease chronic traffic congestion, curb smog, and create safe parking spaces for motorists.

However, conservationists and academics disagree. Eminent historian Ajaz Anwar, a founding member of the Lahore Conservation Society (LCS), stated that civil society, along with students from the National College of Arts (NCA), Government College University (GCU), and other nearby institutions, will join the protest. "We will not let the authorities destroy Lahore's remaining green lungs," he said, urging the government to relocate the project elsewhere.

Anwar also criticised the timing of the tree transplantation, pointing out that winter is unsuitable for such activities. Citing horticulture experts, he warned that most of the 123 transplanted trees could die as the ideal season for relocation is March. "Even during the right season, many trees fail to adapt to new soil conditions," he said, as cited by Dawn.

Despite his criticism, Anwar appreciated the government's plan to plant bamboo along the city's sewage drains. Meanwhile, Tepa Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, who defended the project, claimed the trees were young, only 3 to 5 inches in girth, and had been relocated with help from the NGO Save the Tree, as reported by Dawn.

