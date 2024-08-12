Pak committed to fostering supportive environment for youth: PM

Islamabad, Aug 12 With over 60 per cent of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan is committed to fostering a supportive environment for young people to promote social and economic development of the South Asian country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday.

"Young individuals nationwide are catalysts for transformation and hold the key to our future.

The Prime Minister said the government has taken all the obligatory steps and ensured an all-encompassing support framework for Pakistani youth to have the necessary resources to achieve success and thrive.

"The country has introduced the youth loan and agricultural schemes, which are now yielding significant results. To date, approximately Rs 186 billion (about $668 million) have been disbursed to over 280,000 young entrepreneurs, generating a multitude of job opportunities nationwide," Sharif said.

In the era of information technology, the Prime Minister said, a comprehensive youth programme has been introduced, which takes a holistic approach, equipping young individuals with essential skills as well as providing advanced technology.

"With a huge youth bulge, Pakistan boasts a youthful demographic that is increasingly connected to the global digital landscape," he said, adding that youth adopting digital pathways would further empower them to turn their aspirations into tangible outcomes, paving the way for a sustainable and equitable future.

