Pak: Constitutional amendments should be in best interest of nation, says Imran Khan's party chairperson

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, said on Sunday that the proposed constitutional amendment is crucial legislation and must be made keeping in mind the best interests of the nation, ARY News reported.

Gohar Ali said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman didn't discuss with them about any offer.

"The draft of the legislation is not in front of us, we will first read it and then decide," Gohar Ali said, adding, "Sometime you accept a political office as part of your politics. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has taken a principled stance and is standing over it that any legislation with regard to the judiciary should not be extraordinary."

He said that Maulana opined that the judges' age limit should not be increased.

"There is also talk about rotation of Islamabad High Court judges; this will restrict the judiciary," he said.

"It will be inappropriate, if a judge being transferred without consent," he added.

Pakistan's government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, failed to convince Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the constitutional amendments as of Sunday.

ARY News stated that their sources privy to the matter revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the PTI have also contacted the JUI-F chief, and the PTI delegation will meet Maulana later.

Maulana Fazl will also schedule talks with the opposition after meeting with government officials, the report stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif summoned a federal cabinet meeting to discuss the draft of a much-anticipated 'constitutional package', ARY News reported.

The cabinet had a one-point agendato consider the contentious constitutional amendments in the meeting.

After the federal cabinet passes the amendment, they will be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly. The amendment seeks to fix the chief justice of Pakistan's (CJP) tenure for three years among other things, as per ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor