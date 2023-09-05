Pak: Court suspends Imran Khan's party president Pervaiz Elahi’s detention order under MPO 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 5 : Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and ordered police to release the PTI Leader, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has challenged his arrest under MPO in Islamabad High Court. He pleaded with the court to strike down his arrest under MPO and order his immediate release.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s health condition has deteriorated inside the Attock Jail, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is being transferred to the PIMS Hospital for his medical examination under strict security.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was released on the Lahore High Court's instructions and then promptly detained again by Islamabad police under 3-MPO.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's safe return to his residence was ordered by LHC, who also issued the additional registrar for security, the DIG Operations, and other top police officers specific instructions regarding his safety.

Shortly after he was relocated to Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad imposed a 15-day prison sentence on him in accordance with Pakistan's Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Elahi is one of numerous PTI leaders who have been charged under the MPO as a result of the crackdown on the group following the disturbances on May 9.

Notably, Elahi was arrested by the National Accountability Agency (NAB) for failing to provide the accountability agency with information regarding a case involving assets beyond means that involved him, his son Monis Elahi, and other family members, ARY News reported.

