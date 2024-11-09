Pak: Court to pronounce verdict on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail plea on Nov 12

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 9 : Pakistan's Rawalpindi court on Friday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's bail plea in the Toshakhana-II case, ARY News reported.

During the hearing in Rawalpindi, the counsel of Imran Khan and Special Prosecutor completed their arguments and Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand presided over the case, as per ARY News. The court will announce the reserved verdict on the acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi on November 12.

Earlier on November 2, The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) challenged Bushra Bibi's bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in the Islamabad High Court judge's chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan, as per ARY News.

Earlier on October 24, Bushra Bibi was granted bail from the Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana-II case, ARY News reported.Bushra Bibi was released from the jail under strict security from the Adiala Jail located in Pakistan's Rawalpindi where Imran Khan is also locked up along with his sisters. She is out on bail after being in prison for around nine months.

According to Ary News, Bushra Bibi has been released on a bail amount of PKR 10 lacs. Her release becomes significant as with Imran Khan still locked up, she becomes the deciding factor for top leadership of the Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) party.

After her release, she left for her residence in Pakistan's Bani Gala where she would interact with PTI leaders.

Bushra Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana-II case. She has various other cases pending, including the Iddat case and the Toshakhana 1 case.

The Toshakhana-II case is a follow-up on the scandalous Toshakhana-I- I case that shook Pakistan, wherein former Prime Minister Khan was accused of failing to disclose details of the gifts he received during his tenure from various heads of state and allegedly selling them directly on the market thereby resulting in loss to the national treasury.

The prosecution's argument included details about the contents of the Bulgari set, which were gifted to the former first lady by the Saudi Crown Prince in 2021. They alleged that Imran Khan, during his tenure, undervalued the set's market price and kept the gift from the state without depositing it in Pakistan's national treasury.

