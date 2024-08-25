Pak: Defence Minister claims Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf postponed August 22 rally over fears of low public support

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to postpone its scheduled rally in Islamabad on August 22 due to concerns about a possible lack of public support, Geo News reported.

Notably, the PTI's decision to postpone its August 22 gathering in Tarnol at the last minute caused controversy within the party, with some leaders alleging that party founder Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala jail, was not consulted before the postponement, Dawn News had earlier reported.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, the Defence Minister asserted that Imran Khan would not have cancelled the rally if he believed it would be successful. He also dismissed any claims of the establishment's involvement in the PTI's decision of cancelling the rally.

He further said that the PTI wants to build another "false narrative" to desperately save its diminishing popularity, according to Geo News.

Asif also claimed that differences within the PTI were evident following the abrupt cancellation of the rally, pointing out "contradictory remarks" of Imran, Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan and Raoof Hasan.

Notably, while PTI leaders Gohar Ali Khan and Azam Swati stated on August 22 that the postponement decision was made by Khan in consideration of demonstrations to ensure the sanctity of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat (PBUH) scheduled for the same day, many, including Khan's sister, questioned this explanation.

A senior PTI leader had told Dawn that the postponement decision was made during a Wednesday night meeting of the party leadership in Peshawar, following the federal government's cancellation of the event's no-objection certificate. The party leadership met the KP chief minister at the CM House on Wednesday night and decided not to hold the gathering without official permission.

