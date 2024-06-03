Pak: Doctor, 4 others apprehended for supplying fake, unregistered medicines

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 3 : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended five individuals, including a doctor, for their purported involvement in distributing unregistered medications to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

In a released statement, the FIA disclosed that operations were conducted across various areas in the provincial capital and Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit and unregistered drugs valued at PKR 77 million.

Detailing the operations, the statement highlighted a raid in the Gulbahar locality of the provincial capital, where counterfeit and unregistered drugs worth PKR 43.5 million were confiscated based on information obtained from the alleged suppliers, as reported by Dawn.

Following preliminary investigations, a doctor was apprehended from the group of accused individuals. Subsequently, the agency conducted a search at the doctor's residence in Gulbahar, yielding medications valued at PKR 28 million.

Additionally, raids were conducted in Shabqadar, leading to the discovery of fake drugs valued at PKR 5 million stored in various warehouses. The arrested individuals have had cases registered against them.

Further scrutiny of the case will be conducted following the findings of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan upon examination of the confiscated medications, the statement concluded.

The conditions of health facilities in Pakistan remain poor with several such reports emerging regularly.

A doctor at District Headquarters (DQ) Hospital in Karachi was suspended after he directed a patient to a private laboratory for tests rather than using the hospital's facilities, reported ARY News on Friday.

According to the report, Commissioner Rawalpindi visited the DHQ Hospital on Friday, where he suspended a physician along with two female chemists and a nurse for failing to perform their jobs and sending a patient to a private laboratory for tests.

The commissioner of Rawalpindi instructed to open an investigation against Dr Amjad Ali and other individuals, who were involved in similar incidents.

Meanwhile, DHQ Hospital has issued a notification, directing the suspension of the doctor and others, according to ARY News.

Following the incident, the Deputy Commissioner made it clear that failing to provide people with the services they need will not be allowed, guaranteeing that everyone will get the care they need in the hospitals.

