Pak: Family of man shot dead in Karachi attacks police station to get hold of suspect

Karachi [Pakistan], June 10 : The relatives of the man, who was shot dead in Karachi during night hours on Friday, attacked the police station to lynch the suspect, reported The News International.

Chaos was seen outside the Surjani Town police station on Friday after a suspect, who had reportedly shot a man dead, was taken into custody.

On the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, there was a shooting incident close to Yaro Goth in Surjani Town that left one person dead and another injured. The shooter, who told police that he had fired at the two guys because he thought they were robbers, was detained by police.

Outside the Surjani Town police station, the deceased's kin staged a protest demanding that the suspect be turned over to them.

During the protest, they attempted to break into the police station and pelted it with stones. To break up the mob, the police locked the gates of the police station and used aerial fire, leading to chaotic scenes in the neighbourhood, reported The News International.

The police took four protesters into custody for not maintaining law and order. When the two men were shot, word spread that a suspect had been murdered and his accomplice injured in a police encounter. However, it later turned out to be false.

Quoting police, The News International reported that firing was heard near a food joint in the area, after which a wounded person came running towards it and told people there that he had been shot along with his friend, who was lying injured on the road.

The two injured men were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in an ambulance. However, Wakeel, one of the injured, passed away en route to the hospital.

Further, according to reports, the individuals who died or were injured worked at clothing factories and lived in Yaro Goth.

A few demonstrators broke into the police station and others began hurling rocks at it. The police swiftly closed the doors of the police station to disperse the crowd, reported The News International.

According to the police, the demonstrators wanted the culprit turned over to them so that they could take revenge.

