Pak: FIR registered in Ghotki over journalist Gadani's murder case

Sukkur [Pakistan], May 30 : Following a significant delay, authorities have finally taken action in the case concerning the targeted killing of journalist Nasrullah Gadani in Mirpur Mathelo, registering a case under anti-terrorism laws, Dawn reported.

Gadani fell victim to assailants in his hometown on May 21, with the attack ultimately claiming his life on May 24 after initial treatment in Rahim Yar Khan and subsequent airlifting to Karachi.

The filed FIR encompasses charges under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 337-H (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, at the Mirpur Mathelo police station. The complaint leading to the FIR was lodged by Gadani's mother, Pathani, as reported by Dawn.

Speaking on the matter, DIG-Sukkur Pir Mohammed Shah characterised the investigation as a "blind case," noting that although several suspects were detained and questioned, none provided substantial leads. "We have not got any clear clue in the murder case of Nasrullah Gadani," he conceded.

He further mentioned the comprehensive approach being taken by the police, delving into Gadani's lifestyle and identifying potential adversaries or challenges he may have encountered. "We have been looking into the lifestyle of the slain journalist to know what problems he was facing and who his opponents and rivals were," Shah added.

The Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (CJMP) had earlier rejected the initial investigation team tasked with probing the attack, urging the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to constitute a new committee. The commission emphasised that the head and members of the new investigative team should not be drawn from Sukkur.

As investigations continue, authorities are under pressure to swiftly apprehend those responsible for Gadani's tragic demise, ensuring justice for the slain journalist and his family, Dawn reported.

