Pak: Floods washes away houses of Balochistan's residents, forcing them to survive under open skies

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 26 : People in Balochistan's Chaghi district have been forced to survive under open skies as their houses have been washed away by floods across Pakistan, reported Pakistan Today.

Recent heavy rains in Balochistan have caused suffering and devastation in Balochistan's Chaghi district.

Moreover, the fields have been flooded, and crops have been destroyed.

Following this, families who rely on farming for food and income are facing difficult times, Pakistan Today reported.

Further, the loss of crops may lead to a shortage of food in the upcoming days.

The community is majorly concerned about the impact of rains on agriculture, as the people of Chaghi mostly rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

As the water recedes, the people are left to rebuild their lives from scratch, according to Pakistan Today.

Moreover, they are further looking for support from all concerned in these difficult times.

Earlier this week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Balochistan revealed that 16 people died during the recent torrential rains in the province, ARY News reported.

In a report, the PDMA said that the casualties have been reported since April 12, as the heavy rainfall also damaged the infrastructure.

It further stated that the rain wreaked havoc in 11 districts of the province.

According to the report, 220 houses were damaged, out of which 60 were completely destroyed and 160 were partially affected.

The PDMA added that relief work in the affected areas of Chaman was underway, ARY News reported.

