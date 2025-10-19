Pak FM lauds peace deal, blames Afghanistan for border skirmishes

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, on Sunday lauded the peace agreement signed with Afghanistan, and reiterated Pakistan's accusation of Afghanistan for the attacks.

Dar called for efforts to prevent any further loss of lives.

In a post on X, he said, "Welcome the Agreement finalized late last night in Doha. It is the first step in the right direction. Deeply appreciate the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye. We look forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism, in the next meeting to be hosted by Turkiye, to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan. It is important to put all efforts in place to prevent any further loss of lives."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, pointed the blame at Afghanistan for the recent cross-border escalations.

Sharif announced that Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire at the behest of Afghanistan and asked for tangible actions against terrorists, Pakistan Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Pakistan PM's Office said, "The Prime Minister also apprised his Malaysian counterpart of the security situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He underscored that Pakistan seeks peace and stability in Afghanistan but continues to face cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Afghan authorities must take effective measures to take immediate and effective steps to dismantle terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil that continue to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan," the statement read.

"He reaffirmed that Pakistan had agreed to a temporary ceasefire at the request of the Afghan authorities to facilitate dialogue in Doha, and stressed the importance of tangible action against all terrorist entities, including Fitna-al-Khwarij, Fitna-al-Hindustan, TTP, and BLA, to restore peace and stability along the border," as per the statement.

Afghanistan's Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, on Saturday (local time), blamed Pakistan for the recent escalation of border clashes, stating that Islamabad "initiated" the conflict by violating Afghan territory.

The remarks were made during a telephone conversation with the Afghan PM's Malaysian counterpart, Dato' Mohammad Anwar Ibrahim, according to government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

In a series of posts on X, Mujahid said the Afghan Prime Minister reaffirmed that Kabul does not seek conflict but was forced to respond after alleged Pakistani aggression.

Earlier in the day, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

