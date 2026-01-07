Pak forces extrajudicially kill Baloch civilian, forcibly disappear another: Rights body

Quetta, Jan 7 A leading human rights organisation on Wednesday brought to light two separate incidents of violence against civilians in Balochistan -- an extrajudicial killing in Awaran district and an enforced disappearance in Panjgur district -- at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Condemning the brutal killing, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the bullet-riddled body of Ayaz Baloch, a school teacher, was recovered from the Nondara area of Awaran on Tuesday, nearly fourteen months after he was forcibly disappeared.

The rights body stated that Ayaz Baloch was forcibly disappeared from his home in Geshkor Tehsil of Awaran by Pakistani security forces along with his cousin Imdad Baloch on October 16, 2024.

Since their abduction, it said, the family repeatedly sought information regarding their whereabouts, but authorities failed to provide any response. His cousin, Imdad Baloch, remains missing to date.

"This killing is part of a disturbing pattern of targeted violence against educators and civilians in Balochistan. It must be recalled that Ayaz Baloch's uncle, Khuda Bakhsh Baloch, also a school teacher, was extrajudicially killed on 3 March 2024. His mutilated body was later found at the Civil Hospital Khuzdar," Paank stated.

Holding the Pakistani security forces responsible for the enforced disappearance and subsequent killing of Ayaz, the rights body said, "Such acts constitute grave violations of international human rights law, including the right to life, the prohibition of enforced disappearance, and the protection of civilians."

Highlighting atrocities against Baloch civilians, Paank also strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of 57-year-old Shabir Ahmed, a doctor and resident of Panjgur district in Balochistan.

Citing sources, the rights body stated that Shabir was abducted from his home in Panjgur on January 1 by Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. Since his disappearance, it said, his family has been living in severe distress, with no information regarding his whereabouts or legal status.

Paank expressed grave concern over the continued practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, particularly targeting professionals and civilians.

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor