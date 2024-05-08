Pak: Former PM Kakar denies blaming provinces amid wheat import controversy

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 : Amidst the ongoing wheat import controversy, former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has vehemently denied accusations of blaming provincial governments for the excessive wheat imports, asserting that media reports circulating about him are false, Dawn reported.

Addressing reporters at a press conference, Kakar clarified that he never attributed responsibility to the provinces for the surge in wheat imports. He emphasised that the Food Security and Research Department had been duly informed about the expected wheat production in the country, and appropriate measures were devised accordingly.

Accompanied by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Kakar accused the media of distorting his statements. He refuted claims from media reports suggesting that he held provincial governments accountable for seeking additional wheat imports, according to Dawn.

Highlighting the facts, Kakar cited data indicating that approximately 3.2 million tonnes of wheat had been imported between September 2023 and March 2024, coinciding with the local crop's entry into the market in April.

Asserting the legitimacy of the import decision, Kakar stressed that it was made based on information provided by the Food Security Department. He clarified that the decision allowed the private sector to participate in the import process, and all procedures were followed in accordance with regulations.

Reflecting on the pre- and post-18th Amendment dynamics, Kakar noted the shift in responsibilities regarding wheat production and national requirements. He underscored the need for collaborative efforts to address the wheat shortage, suggesting discussions to enhance production and find sustainable solutions.

Interior Minister Naqvi seized the opportunity to announce plans for installing floodlights at Nawab Bugti cricket stadium within three months, aiming to bolster cricket in Balochistan. He assured that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) commitments regarding floodlights and hosting PSL matches in Quetta would be fulfilled.

Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Bugti welcomed the development and highlighted the government's decision to implement a unified document system for Pak-Afghan border crossings, reinforcing the requirement for passports and visas, Dawn reported.

