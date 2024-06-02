Pak: Former Prez extends support to Imran Khan's 'controversial' X post on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Karachi [Pakistan], June 2 : Former President Arif Alvi expressed his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's 'controversial' post regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the latter's X account, emphasising that Khan's suggestion to read the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) report should not be considered 'treasonous', ARY News reported.

The Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report was a report by the official commission of inquiry into the reasons for Pakistan's defeat in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh out of what was then East Pakistan.

Alvi criticised the tendency to label someone a traitor for merely reading a report, praising Hamoodur Rahman as an "honest judge" and highlighting that his son currently serves at the Federal Shariat Court.

Speaking at a lawyers' convention, Alvi stressed the importance of stakeholders coming together to resolve issues, suggesting that problems will persist until then. He also called for the release of Imran Khan and the restoration of his mandate.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan echoed similar sentiments, stating that the country's system should be entrusted to someone who can advocate for cases like Kashmir and Palestine at the United Nations, akin to Imran Khan's efforts, as reported by ARY News.

Meanwhile, PTI demanded the public release of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (HRC) Report and rejected the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) investigation into Imran Khan's 'controversial post' about Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

The party emphasised the need for transparency and condemned the FIA's potential move to register new cases against Khan under the guise of investigations.

The FIA Cybercrime Cell, in a letter to authorities, sought access to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan to inquire about the 'controversial' post from his X handle. The letter highlighted allegations of anti-state propaganda disseminated through Khan's official social media account, targeting institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army.

The FIA deemed the video posted on May 26 as a violation of the PICA Act 2016, aiming to distort facts, incite rebellion among officers and soldiers, and create unrest within state institutions. The agency requested access to Khan for further investigation into the matter, ARY News reported.

