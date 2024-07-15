Pak government hikes electricity price, base tariff for domestic consumers goes up to PKR 48.84 per unit

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government has increased base tariff of electricity price for domestic consumers up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 48.84, Pakistan-based Geo News reported, citing The News.

As per Power Division's notification, the hike will not apply to consumers using up to 200 units per month for three months, the report said.

The hike in tariff comes after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved the government's request seeking up to Rs7.12 per unit hike in electricity base tariff for domestic consumers last week, it said.

NEPRA issued its decision of approval on the federal government's application proposing hikes in electricity tariffs for domestic, commercial, general services, bulk, and agricultural consumers.

Earlier on July 5, NEPRA approved a hike of PKR 3.3287 per unit in the electricity price for May 2024 on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA). The increase didn't apply to K-Electric consumers, Geo News reported.

The federal cabinet has also approved increasing the base tariff for commercial consumers by PKR 8.04, agriculture consumers by PKR 6.62, general services by PKR 6.96, and PKR 5.96 for bulk consumers.

Following the hike, the base tariff for agricultural consumers has hit PKR 46.83 per unit and PKR 61.03 per unit for general services, the report said.

After an increase of PKR 5.51 per unit, bulk consumers would pay PKR 59.96 a unit from July. However, the cabinet maintained the base tariff of electricity for industrial consumers.

The exemption for those using up to 200 units of electricity per month comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while speaking at an event on Tuesday, had announced a three-month subsidiary for such consumers.

"These households make up 94 per cent of the electricity consumers. This subsidy will be funded through our budget's development fund," he said.

The report said the government had earlier increased petroleum levy and agreed to impose tax on agricultural income.

