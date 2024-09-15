Pak: Government, oppn's JUI(F) do not see eye to eye with constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : Pakistan's government, led by Shehbaz Sharif failed to convince Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the constitutional amendments as of Sunday, ARY News reported.

ARY News stated that their sources privy to the matter revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the PTI has also contacted the JUI-F chief and the PTI delegation will meet Maulana later.

Maulana Fazl will also schedule talks with the opposition after meeting with government officials, the report stated.

Earlier on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif summoned a federal cabinet meeting to discuss the draft of a much-anticipated 'constitutional package', ARY News reported.

The cabinet had a one-point agenda- to consider the contentious constitutional amendments in the meeting on Sunday, ARY News reported.

After the federal cabinet passes the amendment, they will be presented before the Senate and the National Assembly. The amendment seeks to fix the chief justice of Pakistan's (CJP) tenure for three years among other things, as per ARY News.

The federal government claimed that they secured two-third majority required to make constitutional amendments. Senators and Members of National Assembly of the treasury benches have been asked to remain in Islamabad as it is planning to devise a strategy for constitutional amendments, as per ARY News report.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul alleged that party member Saadullah Baloch's family members have been kidnapped, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

"They have been abducted to press the PTI's parliamentarian to become part of the unconstitutional amendment," Gul told ARY News.

She said that Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has been missing for last three days. "The PML-N resorting to every tactic for the unconstitutional amendment, which is not permissible under the constitution," she told ARY News.

