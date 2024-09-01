"Pak govt must 'deal' with Balochistan issue," Abbas Nasir, former Dawn editor opines

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 1 : Abbas Nasir, a former editor of Pakistan-based daily, Dawn, in an article in the daily said that the Pakistan government should 'deal' with the issue in Balochistan, rather than use an iron hand resolve with it.

On August 26, on the 18th anniversary of Baloch supporter Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti's killing, Baloch insurgents targeted about 24 civilian buses and killed about 50 people, who were from Pakistan's Punjab province, Dawn reported.

Nasir said that Balochistan had been in the midst of turmoil since the killing of Bugti on the orders of Late General Pervez Musharraf, foiling a potential peaceful resolution. The people there have been alienated amid escalation in violence.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a security meeting about the region

Nasir said that Pakistanis have to live with despair. Explaining himself, he said that when approximately 50 citizens were killed in shooting, and suicide bombing, the interior minister said, "Dehshatgard ek SHO ki mar hein" (The terrorists can be sorted out by an SHO).

He added that the statement is followed by years of Pakistani forces' "kill and dump policy" against Baloch community. The escalation and anger is evident from both sides. There are thousands of police, paramilitary personnel, including FC and Levies in the province. Several personnel have died in the tussle.

Asma Jahangir, a human rights advocate-campaigner was once criticised for supporting Baloch separatists and opposing dialogue with the Taliban. She said that it was because "There is a difference" between both of them, Nasir quoted Jahangir. He added that the Taliban sought to violently impose their warped interpretation of religious beliefs and Baloch people were fighting for their rights.

Nasir wrote in the article that the government failed to see the distinction and it was time to seek other avenues for peacemaking.

He further stated that the state must also consider the fact that the external forces can amplify the instability in the region. The state can have a peaceful dialogue with prominent Balochistan experts like Tariq Khosa, Akhtar Mengal, Dr Malik Baloch, Aslam Bhootani, Nadeem Anjum, Mahrang Baloch and Rana Sanaullah.

He recounted how the British government negotiated with IRA and Spain ended its war with ETA and the civilians valued the peace.

