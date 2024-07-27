Pak govt must end crackdown against Baloch women's peaceful gathering: Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Stockholm [Sweden], July 27 : Climate activist Greta Thunberg has expressed solidarity with Baloch Yakjehti Committee and others who are opposing state oppression and called on the Pakistan government to end the crackdown against the peaceful gathering organised by Baloch women against the Baloch genocide by blocking roads, raiding houses, and abducting organisers.

Thunberg called the reports from Gwadar "extremely concerning" and called for the release of all forcibly disappeared organisers and other people.

In a post on X, Thunberg stated, "Solidarity with @BalochYakjehtiC and others who are opposing state oppression. The Pakistani government must end the crackdown against the peaceful gathering organised by Baloch women against the Baloch genocide by blocking roads, raiding houses, and abducting organisers. The reports from #Gwadar are extremely concerning. The right to resist state repression is a fundamental human right. All forcibly disappeared organisers and others must be released."

Her statement comes after reports claimed that Pakistani forces have intensified their crackdown on organizers and volunteers who are gearing up for the 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' (Baloch National Gathering) set for July 28 in Pakistan's Gwadar, The Balochistan Post reported.

The report highlighted that several individuals were detained in the Mangochar tehsil of Kalat district during raids ordered by the Deputy Commissioner of Kalat. Those arrested include Amanullah Longove, Abdul Ahad Longove, and Abrar Ahmed Longove, who have been moved to the local police station. Additional arrests in Kalat have been reported, though they are not yet confirmed.

The report noted that Shoaib Jatak, Mubarak Jatak, and Usama Jatak were detained in Quetta's Mangochar tehsil of the Lore Karez area and taken to a police station. Another individual, a driver named Sattar Qambarani, was also arrested, but his current location is reportedly unknown. Furthermore, two individuals, Hafiz Aslam and Amir Rodeni, were detained from their home in Lore Karez on Thursday night and are currently missing.

According to the report, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and the Balochistan police had previously declared their intent to use strong measures to disrupt the 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' movement. This has resulted in numerous detentions, road blockages, and disruptions to convoys heading to the event, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the state's actions against peaceful participants and warned that the government would be held responsible for any harm. They called for the immediate release of their detained members. However, despite these attempts to hinder the movement, mobilization efforts for the gathering are being done.

In a recent update on X, the BYC highlighted the unwavering determination of the Baloch people to participate in the event, with large numbers departing from Nushki and Chagi district towards Gwadar. The Baloch issue in Pakistan is marked by a series of human rights violations that include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary detentions, and suppression of free speech.

