Pak govt to form commission to probe Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' claim

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday announced that Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League (N) government will form a commission to probe the alleged foreign conspiracy that led to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's ouster.

Talking about the commission, Aurangzeb said that the commission will be unbiased and will conduct an investigation independently, Geo News reported.

"The head of the commission will be someone on whom no one will be able to point fingers at," she said.

Aurangzeb said that the cabinet will approve the terms of reference (TOR) of the inquiry commission in the next cabinet meeting, according to the Pakistani newspaper.

She further said that everything will be cleared once the report comes which will also be shown to the nation.

Calling the alleged foreign conspiracy a "lie", Aurangzeb said this is to save former PM's wife Bushra Bibi's close aide Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan, Geo News reported.

Aurangzeb rebuked the Imran Khan-led PTI government and called its leaders "economic terrorists", saying that they looted the country for four years.

"The ruined economy, unemployment and high inflation are the results of Imran Khan's corruption," Geo News quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

Earlier, Imran Khan demanded that a commission should be set up to investigate the alleged conspiracy.

Former prime minister Khan was ousted from power on April 10 after the National Assembly voted against him on the no-confidence motion -- making him the first premier to be voted out through the move. The motion was submitted against Imran Khan on March 8 by the Opposition.

However, on March 27 in a public rally, Imran Khan revealed that "foreign elements" are behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government and said, "some of our own people" are being used in this regard, Geo News reported.

He had maintained that for months, "plotting and planning was being carried out to influence the foreign policy of Pakistan from outside".

Later, Imran Khan named the United States to be behind the conspiracy -- an allegation that the country has dismissed as baseless, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

