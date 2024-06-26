"Pak govt will certainly try to keep Imran Khan behind bars as long as possible": Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 : Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has given credence to reports that the government is planning to register new cases against incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a bid to delay his release from prison as his main agenda is to destabilise the nation and spread chaos, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Sanaullah said, "Imran Khan's main agenda is to destabilise the country and spread chaos and anarchy in the country that's why the government will certainly try to keep him behind bars as long as possible."

Rana Sanaullah made these remarks while responding to a question on reports that the government was planning to delay the release of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan as the courts granted him relief in several cases, according to Geo News report.

Sanaullah said Imran Khan "boycotted" parliament and launched the agitation movement against the government after the PTI government was ousted through no-confidence motion in 2022.

Pakistan PM's adviser said, "Persistently he has only one agenda spread anarchy and mischief in the country, hence for the betterment of the country he [Imran Khan] should be kept behind bars."

He said that the federal government would use all legal means, including registration of new cases to delay the release of Imran Khan, according to the report.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said the government will not keep Imran Khan in prison "forcefully" and all measures will be taken in accordance with the Constitution and law. He said that PTI, like the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got public mandate in the general elections.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan violated the mandate by holding "violent" protests including "attacks on courts" and allegedly orchestrating the May 9 riots. He further said "no storm will come" if PTI founder managed to walk free from the prison.

He called on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to come forward to hold talks with political rivals in a democratic way and added that PML-N has no personal grudge against him. He said that Imran Khan did not believe in political dialogue and democracy, Geo News reported.

Pakistan PM's advisor said that even if Mahmood Khan Achakzai, mediator nominated by the PTI-backed opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen (TTAP), takes a step forward, Imran will immediately seize his mandate to hold negotiations.

His remarks come as PTI founder has remained in prison since August last year, after he was sentenced in the Toshakhana case and subsequently sentenced in other cases before the February 8 elections.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power, through the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been facing several charges, ranging from corruption to terrorism after his removal as PM, Geo News reported.

After securing relief in other cases, including the £190 million reference and Toshakhana, Imran Khan was recently acquitted in the cypher case. However, he remains behind bars due to his conviction in the Iddat case.

