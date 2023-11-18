Pak: Grenade attack on police van in Balochistan, assailants flee

Naseerabad [Pakistan], November 18 : In yet another targeted assault, unidentified assailants executed a hand grenade attack on a police van in Balochistan's Naseerabad district on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police officials informed the media that the attackers threw a hand grenade at the van in the Manjhoo Shori area of Naseerabad. The policemen inside the van emerged unharmed in the grenade attack, although the vehicle sustained partial damage.

Describing the incident, the police stated that the hand grenade exploded near the van, causing all tires to burst due to the impact. The assailants successfully fled the scene following the attack, according to ARY News.

In response to the incident, heavy contingents of police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were swiftly deployed in the area to secure the surroundings.

This follows a similar incident last month when unidentified individuals targeted the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Kurram district. During that attack, two hand grenades were hurled at the DSP's vehicle in Kurram's Sateen area. Fortunately, the DSP, along with six policemen, managed to escape unharmed.

As investigations into these incidents continue, the authorities are working to apprehend those responsible for the attacks on law enforcement personnel and their vehicles, ARY News reported.

Earlier in August, a similar incident unfolded in Naseerabad where unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP's squad in Dera Murad Jamali.

According to police officials, SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri was coming back from a routine patrol along with his squad when the hand grenade exploded but no one was injured.

After the explosion, the police, Counter Terrorism Department, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Further, according to ARY News, a similar grenade incident was reported earlier where two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

The police informed further that they have cordoned off the incident site and a bomb disposal squad has been summoned to ascertain how the grenade went off at the arms depot in the police headquarters, as per ARY News.

