Pak: HRCP flags political dysfunction, minority persecution, and alarming rights violations in Punjab in 2024 report

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern regarding political dysfunction and increasing injustices in Punjab.

According to the report by Dawn, the HRCP conducted a press conference to bring attention to the human rights landscape in Punjab, as detailed in its newly released report, State of Human Rights in 2024.

Although there was an increase in voter registration and the total number of votes cast during the 2024 general elections, voter turnout experienced a decline. The representation of women in the assemblies more than doubled; however, the Punjab Assembly continued to struggle with disruptions, a tendency to dismiss opposition input, and rushed legislation. The assembly sessions in 2024 were characterised by disorder. Women Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) staged a walkout due to inappropriate behaviour in the House, and the designated seats for women and minorities were challenged legally, as reported by Dawn.

The Punjab Defamation Act 2024, which was swiftly passed in June, faced severe criticism from human rights organisations for suppressing free speech. This law was later contested in the Lahore High Court on constitutional grounds. The Punjab authorities enforced road closures to impede PTI protests in Islamabad, violating the movement rights of both political activists and ordinary citizens.

The ongoing persecution of religious minorities persisted, evidenced by the lynching of a Christian man in Sargodha by a violent mob following blasphemy allegations. The Ahmadiyya community completely withdrew from the electoral process, citing systemic discrimination and safety concerns.

The report notes with deep concern that nine individuals from Punjab were killed on the Quetta-Taftan highway, along with seven Punjabi labourers who died in an alleged militant assault in Panjgur, Balochistan, as mentioned in the Dawn report.

Punjab reported the highest incidence of child abuse cases in Pakistan. From January to June 2024, the province accounted for 78% of the 1,630 cases reported nationwide, in addition to 2,506 incidents of sexual abuse, 2,189 kidnappings, 457 cases of child trafficking, and 455 instances of physical abuse. Reports of sexual violence against women with mental disabilities, domestic violence resulting in fatalities, including among pregnant women and honor killings, remained prevalent throughout the year.

The report also highlighted that workers' rights and environmental conditions were largely ignored. Sanitation workers continued to endure perilous working environments. Additionally, the provincial government failed to tackle dangerously high levels of smog, with Lahore and Multan experiencing record air pollution rates in November, as per the Dawn report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor