Pak: Human rights body decries enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 15 : Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, has condemned the cases of enforced disappearances taking place in Balochistan and demanded the release of all disappeared persons.

Sharing the list of individuals who it alleged were abducted by the Pakistani forces, it wrote, "Paank strongly condemns the ongoing enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces in Balochistan: On June 11, 2025, Muhib Ullah of Korak, Jahoo, was abducted from Gajar Mashkai. On June 13, Syad Anas Shah of Kalat was disappeared from Kadkucha while travelling from Quetta. On June 14, Rashid Baloch of Bareet Nondara, Awaran, was summoned to a military camp and forcibly disappearedfor the second time, after a previous abduction in 2023. That same day, Najeeb Sumalani of Pir Ismail, Bolan, was also abducted."

Calling them human rights violations, Paank demanded the immediate release of all disappeared persons.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1934201765781557309

This latest tragedy fits into a broader pattern of institutionalised discrimination and deprivation faced by the Baloch people. From enforced disappearances to collapsing infrastructure, the state's role in Balochistan remains one of coercion and indifference.

Enforced disappearances remain a significant human rights issue in Balochistan. International organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have consistently called on Pakistan to investigate these incidents and take measures to end this practice, which causes immense suffering and distress for families.

Human rights activists say enforced disappearances in Balochistan have sharply risen in 2025. Many families, however, remain silent due to threats and fear of retaliation. In several cases, victims' families are warned against speaking to the media.

The Pakistani state continues to deny involvement in enforced disappearances. However, human rights organisations and Baloch civil society groups have accused the security forces and intelligence agencies of systematically targeting students, political workers, and civilians in Balochistan.

