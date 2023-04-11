Pak human rights body raises alarm over abysmal human rights situation in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raised alarm over the abysmal human rights situation in Balochistan.

It noted that Balochistan faces mounting public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance and allegations of political mpulation by the establishment.

A fact-finding mission led by HRCP in October 2022 has observed a palpable sense of anger among ordinary citizens, many of whom went so far as to refer to Balochistan as a 'colony' of the state during meetings with the orgsation, HRCP reported.

The mission comprised senior journalist and HRCP Treasurer Husain Naqi, vice-chair HRCP Balochistan Habib Tahir, staff members Maheen Pracha, Fareed Shahw and Gh Parwaz, and journalist Akbar Notezai.

The team spoke to a wide range of civil society members, including human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and members of the fishing community, as well as political leaders and members of the administration in Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, and Quetta.

The mission is concerned with the state's widespread use of enforced disappearances to muzzle dissent, a grievance echoed in numerous conversations.

This discontent has been compounded by the extensive presence of paramilitary check-posts, which citizens say has cultivated a climate of fear, particularly in Makran, read HRCP report.

Additionally, in the midst of a serious economic downturn, the resource-rich province continues to be deprived of its fair share of revenues from large development projects, added the report.

The mission also observed that the absence of a healthy legal trading ecosystem between Balochistan and neighbouring countries has exacerbated poverty levels in the province.

Among other recommendations, the mission calls for an immediate halt to unwarranted interference in Balochistan's political affairs by the establishment, accountability for perpetrators of enforced disappearances and legislation by the Balochistan Assembly to protect the security and independence of the province's media professionals.

The mission strongly felt that the Haq Do Tehreek's long-standing demands for basic amenities must be met, while any ongoing or planned projects under CPEC should not impinge on the Gwadar fishing community's source of livelihood.

The mission also believed that the legitimate grievances of the Pashtun population, particularly those around unequal representation in the provincial legislature, must be given a fair hearing by all political stakeholders.

Given the devastating impact of the floods in parts of Balochistan, the mission also underscored the need for a consistent and empowered local government able to develop early warning systems, evacuation plans and community sanctuaries with stockpiles of emergency supplies in conjunction with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

