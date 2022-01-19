Pak imposes restrictions on schools, weddings, gyms amid fifth wave of COVID pandemic

As Pakistan faces the fifth wave of the deadly pandemic, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) imposed further restrictions on schools, weddings and gyms especially in cities with a Covid-19 positivity ratio of over 10 per cent on Wednesday.

Pakistan has reported about 5,472 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since August last year. According to the forum, the Covid-19 positivity ratio has reached 9.48 per cent, reported The Express Tribune.

Curbs are imposed in the education sector, where educational activities have also been limited.

NCOC said, "Schools with students under 12 years of age will have 50 per cent attendance with a three days per week schedule, whereas schools with students over 12 years of age will have 100 per cent attendance,"

Furthermore, placing restrictions on the wedding sector, NCOC during the meet decided to put a complete ban on indoor weddings while outdoors weddings have been restricted to 300 fully vaccinated individuals.

Indoor gyms will be allowed to operate on 50 per cent capacity and cinemas, shrines, and parks will also be subject to 50 per cent occupancy.

"All types of contact sports will be banned. Public transport has also been instructed to continue its work with a capacity of 70 per cent," the forum said.

These curbs are maintained for the cities with Covid positivity ratio of over 10 per cent. However, keeping in mind the deadly wave of coronavirus in Pakistan, NCOC also imposed restrictions on cities with positivity ratio of less than 10 per cent.

Indoor gatherings, including weddings, of up to 300 people will be allowed in cities where the Covid-19 positivity rate is up to 10 per cent, while outdoor gatherings with a maximum limit of 500 guests have been permitted.

Gyms, dine-ins and parks will be open for fulling vaccinated individuals only, reported The Express Tribune.

The decision on changes in business and office hours was not made by the NCOC as of yet. NCOC meet will again take place on January 27 to review the situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor