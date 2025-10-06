Pak imposes Section 144 in protest-afflicted PoGB

PoGB [Pakistan], October 6 : The colonial-era section 144 has been imposed in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for one month, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gilgit Baltistan on Sunday issued a notification of the section 144 imposition in the area, which bans public meetings and rallies.

Show of arms, aerial firing and pillion ridding have also been banned, as per ARY News.

However, women, children and elders would be exempted from the pillion ridding.

According to the DC, the section 144 would be applicable immediately.

Earlier in the day, two firing incidents happened in Gilgit Baltistan region including fires over the Chief Court's Justice Malik Enayat ur Rehman's car, according to reports, as per ARY News.

Justice Enayat and his driver remained miraculously unharmed in the attack by unidentified gunmen at River Road. Several bullets hit the vehicle, partly damaging the car.

In another incident, fires opened at a vehicle near CPO Chowk causing injuries to four persons including Qazi Nisar, the leader of a religious group.

Governor and Chief Minister of GB Syed Mehdi Shah and Haji Gulbar Khan have condemned firing incidents. Governor has said that the perpetrators will be arrested soon.

Chief Minister Haji Gulbar has ordered a high-level investigation of both incidents and asked people to observe restraint and patience and keep united to foil designs of the 'terrorists', per ARY News.

The Gilgit-Baltistan police have imposed a ban on the use of the social media platform TikTok by its personnel in a move aimed at maintaining discipline and the dignity of the force, the Information Department of Gilgit-Baltistan said.

A notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police stated: "In order to maintain discipline, uniformity, and dignity of the force, it is hereby directed that no GB police officer/official shall use the social media platform (TikTok)."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor