Pak: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi re-arrested in Toshakhana case

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], July 15 : Hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sent on six-day physical remand in a new Toshakhana case on Sunday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The accountability court judge ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate Imran Khan and his wife, ARY News reported.

After the approval from the federal government, the Pakistani Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification approving a prison term against the former Pakistan premier and his wife in a fresh Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The notification was issued under Section 16-B of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and citing security reasons, the trial would be held inside jail premises.

Hours after their acquittal on the Iddat case, the couple was re-arrested in a fresh Toshakhana case. Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, head of the NAB team, arrested them from Adiala Jail after recording their statements.

Bushra Bibi was officially released from jail following the Iddat case ruling but was immediately arrested in the Toshakhana case as the couple continue to reel under a fresh slew of legal battles.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday acquitted the former prime minister and his wife in the "iddat case," known as the un-Islamic nikah case, which was the final hurdle for Khan's release from jail. Earlier this year, they had been sentenced to seven years in prison and fined PKR 5,00,000 each following a challenge by Bushra's ex-husband, Khawar Maneka.

The anti-corruption watchdog has dispatched teams to investigate alleged misuse of power in acquiring Toshakhana gifts, with efforts intensifying to issue an arrest warrant for Bushra.

The verdict in the iddat case holds significant implications for Khan, who has been incarcerated since August last year following his conviction in the Toshakhana criminal case and subsequent legal entanglements leading up to the February 8 elections.

