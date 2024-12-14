Pak: Imran Khan slams government's actions against PTI protestors, calls for investigation into Islamabad massacre

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 : Incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his anguish over the current government's actions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Just like the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, neither we nor the people will ever forget the tragedy of the Islamabad Massacre. Even after a hundred years, people still remember the massacre by General Dyer, although there were neither cameras nor media at that time. Evidence of the Islamabad massacre is being collected. This evidence cannot be concealed. Everything will be revealed sooner or later. I have instructed my party and party workers to raise their voices against this atrocity at every level, including Parliament, the judiciary, and international media."

In his post, Khan also announced that a day of mourning and prayer will be observed on December 15 in Pakistan and across the world to "commemorate the martyrs of the Islamabad Massacre."

He wrote, "We have been pushed to the limit. Our people are shot at directly when they protest peacefully. Even the data of our martyrs has been concealed. Many people have been made to disappear. I am being arrested in one (fabricated) case after another, and the judiciary has been taken over through the 26th Constitutional Amendment. We have been left with no option but civil disobedience".

Khan further emphasized that if their demands for an independent judicial commission, comprising the senior-most judges, and the release of under-trial political prisoners are not met, a full-scale civil disobedience movement will be launched in Pakistan.

He highlighted the first step of this movement as a campaign to reduce foreign currency remittances from overseas Pakistanis.

"The first step of which will be a campaign to reduce (foreign currency) remittances from overseas Pakistanis. We ask state institutions to identify and stop those who are attempting to create discord between the people and the military. We will not let our country fall apart," Khan wrote.

Khan also called for the investigation of prominent Pakistani figures. "General Bajwa, who conspired against our elected government should be the one investigated. This has been confirmed by many people including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Muhammad Zubair. General Bajwa, who conspired against our elected government, should be the one put on trial," he added.

